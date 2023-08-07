A woman is dead after a two-car crash at the intersection of US 25 W and Falls
Creek Road, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP said that a Jeep, driven
by Charles Robinson, pulled out of Falls Creek onto the intersection when he
was struck by another car that was traveling south. One of the car’s passengers,
59-year-old Florence Neal, suffered life-threatening injuries and was later
pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers from both cars were
taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman is dead after a two-car crash
A woman is dead after a two-car crash at the intersection of US 25 W and Falls