Sunday marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima where

hundreds of thousands of civilians died. Manhattan Project National Historical

Park honored the anniversary by ringing the International Friendship Bell 78

times for 78 years since the tragedy. The 8,000-pound monument serves as a

symbol of unity and peace between Japan and the United States.The bell hangs

in A.K. Bissel Park in Oak Ridge, the city where uranium for the world’s first

atomic weapons were manufactured.

Related