78th anniversary of the atomic bombing

Sunday marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima where
hundreds of thousands of civilians died. Manhattan Project National Historical
Park honored the anniversary by ringing the International Friendship Bell 78
times for 78 years since the tragedy. The 8,000-pound monument serves as a
symbol of unity and peace between Japan and the United States.The bell hangs
in A.K. Bissel Park in Oak Ridge, the city where uranium for the world’s first
atomic weapons were manufactured.

