18 th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook Event set for Mid-September

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 3, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will

host its 18 th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook event at the Oak Ridge Recreation Center on

Sept. 15 and 16, 2023.

This is a traditional-style, low-tech event. Friday and Saturday include vendors, a crop area,

classes, and a Massage Therapist.

The vendor area will be open to participants from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors include home party

businesses, scrapbook stores and general craft stores from all over the region.

The crop area will be open to registered participants only. Cropping will begin at 8 a.m. each

morning and close at 10 p.m. both evenings.

Online registration begins August 7. To register online, visit orrecparks.recdesk.com.

Walk-in registration will be taken August 7 beginning at 8 a.m. each morning. The cost to crop is

$25 per day, cash or check only – no credit cards.

For more information, call the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Civic Center front desk at (865)

