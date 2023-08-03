Meet Our New Executive Director!

by admin | Aug 2, 2023 | Blog | 0 comments

As you may know, ASAP of Anderson hired a new executive director this summer. Shayla Wilson is a native of Clinton, Tennessee and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a major in Kinesiology. She continued her education at Lincoln Memorial University obtaining both a Masters in Education and an Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership. She comes from a career in Coordinated School Health at both the district and state level and statewide non-profit work. You may formerly know her as Shayla Sanderson. She got married last year to her husband, Andrew. When she is not working she enjoys playing pickleball, her Goldendoodle Millie, and traveling.

We asked Shayla some questions so you can get to know the new executive director better!





Who’s your biggest role model?

There are so many people throughout my life who have supported me, encouraged me, and helped shape the person I am today. Many of these individuals are family, friends, teachers, and co-workers. However, I think the biggest impact from one person who changed the way I lead and see the world is author and researcher Brene Brown. I was introduced to her work in 2018 and read her book Dare to Lead and since then others in her series. I attended a leadership trainingin May of 2020 centered around the DtL concepts. It ended up not just being a beneficial tool to have in a leadership capacity, but truly impacted my life on a personal level.



What’s your favorite place you’ve ever been to?

Paris! I was able to travel to Paris, France last October and it was incredible to see firsthand the history and artwork I learned about in school, to enjoy and immerse myself in the culture, and paint on the same streets as Van Gogh.





What’s your favorite thing about Anderson County?

Anderson County holds a special place in my heart. This county truly helped shape me into the person I am today. I can without a doubt say that the many individuals I grew up with, went to church with, and served in volunteerism alongside poured into me from a very young age. I was able to serve the county in my teens through the Fairest of the Fair and got involved in organizations that set me up for success. My favorite thing would have to be the people, the community, and the rich history that is held here. It is special to be able to step away, allow myself to grow, and walk back into a small town feeling just as welcomed as when I was 17.





What are you most excited about in joining ASAP of Anderson?

I am most excited to take students back to Washington, D.C. and Nashville this year. When I was in Oak Ridge Schools, I was able to see firsthand how incredibly talented and knowledgeable our students were as they spoke and educated our elected officials. It is exciting to be a part of that work in a different capacity this time and help them grow as leaders and youth.





What’s the non-work-related thing you’re most excited about?

Andrew and I will be welcoming a sweet baby boy into our family in October!



Well, thank you and congratulations, Shayla! We couldn’t be more excited to have you!