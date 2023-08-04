A Rockwood family is grieving after a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed over the

weekend. Evangaline Gunter was shot and killed on Sunday in a home on

Airport Road. The 4-year-old and another child were told to stand in the corner

because they didn’t follow the rules according to the warrant. Breanna Runions,

25, told investigators she called Evangaline over to teach her gun safety. She

told police she removed the magazine, held the gun in front of Evangaline’s

chest and pulled the trigger. Evangaline was taken to a local hospital and later

pronounced dead.

Related