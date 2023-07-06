Union Co. officials searching for escaped inmate

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail.

Officials said in a social media post that 35-year-old Dean Scott “Scottie” McPherson was being kept in the jail on a misdemeanor violation of his probation on a previous conviction for driving on a suspended license. He is a white male, around 6’1″ tall and weighing around 185 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information about his location should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-5212, or call dispatchers at 865-992-4062.