Union Co. officials searching for escaped inmate

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 127 Views

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail.

Officials said in a social media post that 35-year-old Dean Scott “Scottie” McPherson was being kept in the jail on a misdemeanor violation of his probation on a previous conviction for driving on a suspended license. He is a white male, around 6’1″ tall and weighing around 185 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information about his location should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-5212, or call dispatchers at 865-992-4062.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

BBB: Jet ski runs aground, injures woman in Kingston

According to our partners at BBB-TV, what is being described as a “freak accident” Tuesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.