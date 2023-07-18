Tonight at the fair

TUESDAY JULY 18TH SPONSORED BY PEOPLES BANK OF THE SOUTH
Kids Free Night sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet (admission free
for 15 & under)
5:00pm Gates Open
5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo – Sponsored by The Ooten Law Firm
6:00pm Tiny Miss Pageant – Sponsored by Mayor Terry Frank, Community
Trust Bank, Health Market Insurance, and Power & Pryse Orthodontics
6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
6:00pm – 9:00pm Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night
7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
7:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Clinton Muffler & Apple Blossom Cafe
7:00pm – 10:00pm C-Town Music (DJ Entertainment) – Sponsored by Fast Lane Auto
9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Clinton Muffler & Apple Blossom Cafe
9:00pm BIG CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 Sponsored by OEB Law (must be present to win)
