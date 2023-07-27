Substitute teachers will make the same rate

Some schools in East Tennessee have already started and Anderson County is
hoping to fill more positions before the first day of classes. In the past,
substitute pay was based on the school’s needs, according to Sutton. Now, all
substitutes will make the same rate no matter the school. Selected applicants
will have the opportunity to choose a school based on location and grade level
preferences.
