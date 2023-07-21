HOLLEY GAMBLE FUNERA GAMBLE FUNERA Thu, Jul 20, 4:13 PM (14 hours ago) to Ken-2, WYSH, Brad

On the evening of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Steve Brown, a great friend to many, slipped quietly and

peacefully into his eternity after a short illness. From the moment in time that he was diagnosed, his

wife and family were there to tend to his every need. In his last week, Steve’s loved ones kept a round-

the-clock vigil at his bedside; praying; holding his hands; reminiscing with life stories; and never leaving

his side.

Steve was born on February 5, 1965, and raised in the Frost Bottom community of Oliver Springs. He

was the youngest of eight children and was commonly and affectionately known as “da baby” and “baby

brother” throughout his life – even in his adult years. The Brown kids were spread out over

approximately 20 years, so growing up, his sisters, Alma and Wilma, tried to spoil him rotten. Because of

the age difference, Steve grew up with many of his nieces and nephews. Steve was always outside

rounding everyone up to play some sort of ball game. They all hoped they would end up on his team

because they knew no matter what sport it was, he played to win. His competitiveness and grit were

instilled in him at an early age by his big brother Jim (Big Jim). Most would say, losing wasn’t in his

vocabulary. This trait stayed with him throughout life. Growing up, there was never a dull moment

around Steve, and it was never known what he would do next. He even made a golf course out of 2-liter

Coke bottle bottoms to teach his nieces and nephews how to play. Steve learned to be tough growing

up with 4 older brothers. He survived being trampled by a pony and ran over by a motorcycle — both at

the hands of his brother Larry. Steve was known as the “fun uncle” that was adored and revered by all

his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Steve attended Oliver Springs schools and even ventured over to Clinton’s rival (Anderson County) for a

brief period, but he would soon find out his blood ran orange and black. When love calls, the heart can

change, and this is where he met the love of his life, the former Lisa Rena’ Smith. They met while

working at the local McDonald’s, and Lisa was one of his managers. Steve learned the importance of

respect and keeping the boss happy. (This later translated into “happy wife, happy life.”) Steve and Lisa

were married for 37 years and raised their three children in Clinton. The word “dad” was by far his

favorite title and he never took it lightly; however, his grandbabies would tell you that being called

“Grandpapa” was the best. Steve was a hands-on dad, always hustlin’ his work buddies at a game of

pick-up ball with his daughter, Alicia. He always convinced them to play because “he was only bringing

his little girl and he knew they didn’t really have a chance to win.” Needless to say, Steve always left

with a big smile on his face saying, “Sorry boys, she’s a ringer.” Because of Steve’s passion for sports, it

was only natural that he passed that trait to his children and grandchildren. He was their biggest fan as

well as their biggest critic. He could be tough, but he also had a very soft (and big) heart. Of all the

things Steve accomplished in life, he would always say that his children were his greatest

accomplishment and his pride and joy. Another thing he passed along was the love for his favorite NFL

team, formerly the “Oakland” Raiders.

The biggest contribution one can make to their community is their time. Steve loved sports (all sports)

and Steve also loved kids, so it was only natural that he became “Coach Steve.” He was known for

always wearing a visor, his loud raspy voice, tough love, and he loved every child he coached, whether it

was his own or not. Everyone seemed to love Steve, including most referees and umpires, even when

they didn’t always see eye-to-eye. Steve touched the lives of many families throughout his coaching

years (Lil’ Rascals, East Tennessee Pearls, Clinton High School Softball, Unleased, Wolfpack, Coalfield,

and countless rec teams) and each player, coach, and parent left an impact on him as well. Steve often

affectionately referred to his players as his “little knot-heads.” Steve positively encouraged and

motivated his teams with statements like “always believe;” “work hard and you will succeed;” and

​“never quit.” He had an ability to push players to their full potential while at the same time making competition fun.

Steve was employed for almost 35 years at Techmer PM serving as a Plant Supervisor. His coworkers

commonly knew him as their “fearless leader” and he had the reputation for jumping in to help when

needed. A few years ago when President Obama visited East Tennessee and toured Techmer PM, Steve

was bestowed the honor to help serve as one of his escorts and explained Plant operations. If you ever

tried to “one up” Steve, he would reply, “Well, have you ever met the President?!”

Steve was commonly referred to as a jokester and the family comedian. While Steve fought his health

battles and his health declined over the past few months, he continued to be an encouragement to

others with his sense of humor as there was never self-pity. During his month-long stint in the hospital,

in Steve Brown competitive style, he joked with all the nurses about how he was going to win “patient of

the week.” He would tell everyone that his wife, Nurse Lisa, “was the best nurse he’d ever had.” He

reminded his family often, “I have lived a great life,” and repeatedly told them “it’ll be okay.” Even with

a dim prognosis, Steve fought his illness bravely and courageously while also assuring us that he was

ready. Some additional strong advice he gave us was, “the past is the past,” and “don’t have hate in your

heart.”What a better world we would have if we all lived by Steve’s advice!

Steve sealed his acceptance into heaven as a believer in Jesus Christ and a professed Christian. He was a long-time member of

Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.Even as Steve exited this world, his competitive spirit was exhibited as he beat older family members to

Heaven. No doubt, the welcoming committee at the Pearly Gates included family members: son,

Anthony; his parents, Clifton and Ruby Brown; his brothers, Terry, Wayne, and Doug; nephew, Jason

Griffith; and father-in-law, John Smith. Steve leaves behind to cherish his memory: his wife and

soulmate, Lisa; his daughters, Alicia Brown Phillips and Gracie Brown; three grandchildren whom he

adored, Harper Phillips, Henley Phillips and Anthony Phillips; brothers, Jim (Connie) of Soddy Daisy and

Larry (Lisa) of Oliver Springs; sisters Alma Lively (Billy) and Wilma Griffith (Bobby Kilgore), both of Oliver

Springs; mother and father-in-law, Julie and Lee Barth, Athens; brother-in-law, Greg Smith (Kym) of

Andersonville; sister-in-law, Valerie Smith of Andersonville; sister-in-law, Rhonda Brown of Clinton;

special extended family, Bruce and Zobie Rockers of Farragut; his Techmer PM family; many extended

family members including nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many very special friends. Steve was also

adored and will be missed by his 4-legged family members, Odie and Wolfie.

The life of Steve Brown, “the man, the myth, the legend, the coach,” will be celebrated on Monday, July

24th, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the service beginning at

8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 25th, at Anderson Memorial

Gardens in Clinton. Services will be conducted by Dr. Steve McDonald, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Brown, Casey Daugherty, Mark Raines, Kirk Sliger, Brandon Smith,

Brian Walker, Jason Webber, and Shane Woods. Our family invites all of our family and friends to join us

as we honor and celebrate a life well lived. Memorial contributions can be made to Clinton High School

basketball/softball programs and mailed to 425 Dragon Drive, Clinton TN 37716.

There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains.

-Unknown