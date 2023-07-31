Sheila Sue Bunch age 59, of Clinton, went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her residence. Sheila was born June 6, 1964, and has been a lifelong resident of Anderson County. For many years Sheila worked at A-Mart Dry Cleaners in Oak Ridge as a presser. Throughout her life she loved watching birds, loved cheering on the University of Tennessee football and basketball teams, but most of all spending time with her family, friends, and her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Mae Seiber; sister, Eddie Bunch; brothers, Bailey Bunch, Austin Bunch, Terry Bunch, Danny Cummings, and Benny Bunch.

She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Beganie of Clinton, Glenna Wright of Clinton, Loudena Lloyd of Crossville, Patsy Bills & husband Mike of Andersonville, and Annette Webber & husband Perry of Alpharetta, Georgia; brother, Kenny Bunch of Rocky Top; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com