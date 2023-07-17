Road Construction

Construction on the new Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will have traffic impacts along
Pumphouse Road for the next four weeks.
Drivers can expect delays when traveling through the section of Pumphouse Road from Crane
Lane to the split at Bull Bluff Road to Clark Center Park. The section from the Bethel Valley
Road and Scarboro Road intersection to Crane Lane will remain open. This construction will
also impact those who park along the roadway to Clark Center Park to fish in the water on
either side of the road. Construction crews will be working along the roadway on both sides.

