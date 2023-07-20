Rev. Donald Faril Coyler

Rev. Donald Faril Colyer, age 84, of Kingston passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at his home. He was born May 26, 1939 in Kingston and was raised and ordained in Chapman Grove Baptist Church and was a member of Kingston Masonic Lodge #36 F&AM. He was a graduate of Clear Creek Bible College in Kentucky where he received his Bachelors degree in Theology. During his ministry he served as Pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Dreyfus, Kentucky; Interim Pastor at Peakland Baptist Church in Ten Mile, and VBS Director at Chapman Grove Baptist Church for several years. He was Director of Missions for the Hiwassee Association and went on mission trips every year to help build churches. Bro. Don was known as “Potato Man” for turkey day each year at Clear Creek Bible College where he furnished a five-pound bag of potatoes for each student as well as each faculty member until his death; head of the Disaster Relieve Team & Baptist Brotherhood, where he was known as “The Hoppin` Gourmet”, cooking for the group while getting around with only one leg due to losing his other leg and hip from cancer. In 1968 he was given six months to live but God had other plans. Don was Band Boosters President in Richmond, Kentucky for the Madison Central High School Marching Band. One of his titles he held while in Kentucky was “Postmaster” for building a little post office known as “Bear Waller” (Bear Wallow) in Dreyfus, Kentucky which he owned and the building now sets on his property in Kingston. Moving back to Kingston in 1984, he was known for his woodworking skills and he used his expertise in drafting to create and build the model of the Roane County Courthouse which can be seen on display yet today. He was known for his award winning Tennessee River BBQ Sauce, with a total of six flavors. Don was awarded the Best Sauce this side of Mississippi along with many other awards and had shipped several pallet orders as far as Switzerland. He also helped form Camp Hope with the Kingston Jaycees for underprivileged children, back in the seventy’s. Don was also a Navy Seaman who served his country proudly during the Vietnam era, receiving several medals including Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edgar Colyer & Agnes Pauline James Colyer; brothers, Charles “Bub” Colyer and Franklin “Jack” Collier; sisters-in-law, Della Mae Collier and Shirley Colyer.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 63 years Dwain Mae Petersen Colyer of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law Don Colyer, Jr. and wife, Sonya of Lexington, KY

Daughter Debra Lynn Bowers (Colyer) of Kingston

Grandchildren Rachael Lapierre & husband, Robert

Hannah Arlinghaus & husband, Philip

Joshua Carlton, Miranda Bristow, Andrew Colyer

Great-grandchildren Matthew Lapierre, Nicolis Lapierre, Adrianna Lapierre,

Lorelai Arlinghaus, Grayson Bristow, Oakley Bristow, Hudson Colyer

Brothers Robert Allen Colyer of Kingston

Ray Colyer & wife, Alene of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Pennington officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Monday, July 24, 2023 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.