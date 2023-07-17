City of Oak Ridge residents can expect their property tax statements to arrive in their

mailboxes this month. In accordance with State Law, property tax notices are mailed to the

property owner at the address on file with the State of Tennessee as of Jan. 1. Because of

this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as

part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve

the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments.

