Property tax

wyshradio 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

City of Oak Ridge residents can expect their property tax statements to arrive in their
mailboxes this month. In accordance with State Law, property tax notices are mailed to the
property owner at the address on file with the State of Tennessee as of Jan. 1. Because of
this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as
part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve
the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments.

About wyshradio

Check Also

MEDIC, Dollywood teaming up to celebrate blood donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood are teaming up later this month to give away …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.