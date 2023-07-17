City of Oak Ridge residents can expect their property tax statements to arrive in their
mailboxes this month. In accordance with State Law, property tax notices are mailed to the
property owner at the address on file with the State of Tennessee as of Jan. 1. Because of
this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as
part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve
the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments.
Property tax
