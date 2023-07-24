Pedestrian Fatality

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a
pedestrian that happened Friday morning in Campbell County. Dispatch said
that a call came in at 5:30 that a pedestrian had been hit on I-75 North near mile
marker 153, just south of Jellico. When officers arrived they found that the
pedestrian had been killed, dispatch said. THP is leading the investigation.
