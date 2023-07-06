Pamela Kaye Silcox, age 65 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Born in Harriman, Tennessee on May 27, 1958 she was the daughter of the late William and Peggy Bullard Harvey. Pamela was a machine operator at Allied Chemical and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband Frank Silcox, Sr.; son, Frank Silcox, Jr. of Oliver Springs, Tennessee; daughters, Jennifer Groner of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, Amanda Silcox of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Crystal Silcox of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Parrish Harvey and wife Tracie of South Carolina; sister, Amy Williams and husband Tommy of Hammond, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

The Silcox family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee. Rev. Jeff Parrott will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee immediately following the funeral service.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Pamela Kaye Silcox.