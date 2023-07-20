Oak Ridge Back to School

wyshradio

The first day of classes for Oak Ridge Schools is Monday, but several events are
happening this week depending on what grade and school your student is
attending. Families should also note that July 24 is a district-wide early release
day, according to city schools’ information. Oak Ridge Preschool has an
alternate schedule, with full-time classes beginning on Aug. 3. For more back to
school resources, including the school schedules, visit
www.ortn.edu/backtoschool

