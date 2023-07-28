New Claxton Elementary School.

The Anderson County Commission has voted unanimously to approve a sales

agreement to buy land from Crossroads Christ Fellowship Church for a future

Claxton Elementary School. The agreement lists the purchase price as $3 million

for the property, which is at 105 Fellowship Lane in Powell. The County

Commission approved the deal at two meetings, a special-called meeting

Thursday, June 22, and the Monday, July 17, regular meeting. The sales

agreement is available to read in the special-called meeting’s agenda posted

online. The county has not closed on the sale yet. Anderson County Schools

Director of Schools Tim Parrott said in an email that the school system is still

waiting on some surveys of the property.

Related