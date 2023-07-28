The Anderson County Commission has voted unanimously to approve a sales
agreement to buy land from Crossroads Christ Fellowship Church for a future
Claxton Elementary School. The agreement lists the purchase price as $3 million
for the property, which is at 105 Fellowship Lane in Powell. The County
Commission approved the deal at two meetings, a special-called meeting
Thursday, June 22, and the Monday, July 17, regular meeting. The sales
agreement is available to read in the special-called meeting’s agenda posted
online. The county has not closed on the sale yet. Anderson County Schools
Director of Schools Tim Parrott said in an email that the school system is still
waiting on some surveys of the property.
New Claxton Elementary School.
The Anderson County Commission has voted unanimously to approve a sales