Multi-vehicle crash fatality

A motorcyclist died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes on Clinton

Highway in Anderson County. Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person

died from the crash. The report from THP said that Alexys Barton, 27, was

traveling south on Clinton Highway and Christopher Phillips, 44, was traveling

north on a motorcycle. Barton crossed the center line into the northbound lanes

and hit Phillips. Phillips died in the crash. Charges are pending against Barton.

It’s the graduation of the Spring EMR and EMT Classes! Your invited to celebrate

the accomplishments of these students! Please join in supporting them in this

monumental event in their careers so they can proceed to the next step serving

our community. The ceremony will be held on August 8th at 6:00pm. at First

Baptist Clinton in the gym. Show your support for these amazing first

responders by attending!

