A motorcyclist died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes on Clinton
Highway in Anderson County. Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person
died from the crash. The report from THP said that Alexys Barton, 27, was
traveling south on Clinton Highway and Christopher Phillips, 44, was traveling
north on a motorcycle. Barton crossed the center line into the northbound lanes
and hit Phillips. Phillips died in the crash. Charges are pending against Barton.
It’s the graduation of the Spring EMR and EMT Classes! Your invited to celebrate
the accomplishments of these students! Please join in supporting them in this
monumental event in their careers so they can proceed to the next step serving
our community. The ceremony will be held on August 8th at 6:00pm. at First
Baptist Clinton in the gym. Show your support for these amazing first
responders by attending!
Multi-vehicle crash fatality
A motorcyclist died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes on Clinton