MLB AFFILIATED PITCH, HIT, & RUN

COMPETITION COMING TO CLINTON, TN

Clinton, TN – Platinum Fitness has partnered with On Deck Athletics Clinton to co-host an MLB

affiliated Pitch, Hit, and Run competition on July 28, 2023. Athletes who are 7-14 years of age

will compete in three events measuring throwing accuracy, hitting distance, and running speed.

This event is completely FREE to participate in and is open to baseball and softball players

within the 7-14 year age range. Parents can register their athlete by completing the registration

form at: https://pitchhitrun2023.leagueapps.com/events/3979031-platinum-fitness-travel-ball.

The event will be held from 5-8pm on July 28th at the Clinton High School baseball field located

at Jaycee Park on E Field Dr Clinton, TN 37716.

Divisions are separated into age groups among the baseball and softball competitors. The age

divisions are as follows: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14. There will be one winner in each age group per

sport, resulting in a total of 8 champions who will advance to the next stage of the competition.

Age group champions will have the opportunity to advance to the Pitch, Hit, and Run finals held

at the 2023 World Series. Athletes who are invited to the Pitch, Hit, and Run finals will receive

an all-expense paid trip to the 2023 World Series for the participant and one parent or guardian.

This event is the first of its kind in and around the local area. With the number of highly skilled

youth baseball and softball players in the area, we expect a strong showing in each age group.

Please reach out if you are interested in sponsoring or volunteering with us.

Platinum Fitness is located at 728 Main St. Wartburg, TN 37887 and is a full service gym

offering fitness classes, nutrition coaching, meal prep services, and 24×7 member only gym

access. For more information about Platinum Fitness contact us at (423) 346-3800.

On Deck Athletics is located at 207 JD Yarnell Industrial Pkwy Clinton, TN 37716 and is a new

indoor baseball and softball facility offering lane rentals, private coaching, and team rentals. For

more information about On Deck Athletics contact us at (865) 264-4615

