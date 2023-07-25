MEDIC will be offering a $20 e-gift card

MEDIC will be offering a $20 e-gift card to donors from July 24th through 31st.
Donors will also receive a MEDIC T-shirt and Texas Roadhouse coupon. Donors
must have a valid email address to receive the e-gift card link. Reserving a time
slot is encouraged and can be completed in- the MEDIC donor app, on the
website at medicblood.org. MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 26
hospitals in 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System,
East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center

