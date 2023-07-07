MEDIC reports ‘critically low’ inventory of O-Negative blood

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC has a critically low inventory for O Negative blood. There is currently less than a one-day supply. Inventory for O Positive is low to critical. Healthy donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible to stabilize the blood supply. Due to the high holiday demand, O Neg is critically low across the country.

Donors will receive a MEDIC T–shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and ticket to the Polar Express Ride at Beyond the Lends.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.