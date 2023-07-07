MEDIC reports ‘critically low’ inventory of O-Negative blood

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC has a critically low inventory for O Negative blood. There is currently less than a one-day supply. Inventory for O Positive is low to critical.  Healthy donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible to stabilize the blood supply. Due to the high holiday demand, O Neg is critically low across the country.

Donors will receive a MEDIC Tshirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and ticket to the Polar Express Ride at Beyond the Lends.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

GSMNP, partners to offer inclusive ‘Adaptive Adventures’ programs

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in partnership with Knox County, Catalyst Sports, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.