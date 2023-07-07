MEDIC, Dollywood teaming up to celebrate blood donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood are teaming up later this month to give away Dollywood tickets to “everyday heroes.”

Between Monday, July 17th and Friday, July 21st, Dollywood will once again be celebrating blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation at any of MEDIC’s four fixed donor locations or one of their mobile blood drives will receive one ticket to Dollywood. Due to the popularity of this incentive, donors will be required to schedule an appointment to donate.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

Currently, MEDIC has a critically low inventory of O Negative blood.

Inventory for O Positive is low to critical.  Healthy donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible to stabilize the blood supply.

O-Negative donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible. Be sure to ask our staff about joining the O-Negative Club!

