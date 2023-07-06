Photo courtesy GSMNP

Look Rock Tower closed July 10 to July 15 for radio system upgrade 

Jim Harris 11 hours ago

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the observation tower and access trail at Look Rock, located on the Foothills Parkway, will be closed to visitors from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 15, weather depending. The closure is needed for the installation of a new microwave antenna and associated equipment as part of a radio system upgrade that will improve radio communications across the park. 

The Look Rock Tower serves as a public observation tower, an air quality monitoring site, and hosts radio equipment that serves Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Ft. Loudon Electric Cooperative, and the USDA Forest Service.

For more information about temporary road, facility, and trail closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage. 

About Jim Harris

