Linda Lee McDaniel, age 77, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1946 in Griffin, Georgia and was of the Baptist faith.

Linda loved cruising on Harley Davidson bikes and boating with her friends.

Preceded in death by her son, Colin W. Turner; parents, Holt & Mary Francis Hall Norton; brothers, Carl & Grover Norton; sister, Mary Ann Lawson.

SURVIVORS

Children Elizabeth “Lisa” Bostedor & husband, Barry of Harriman

Leslie Turner & wife, Cassie of Harriman

Tracy Evans of Harriman

7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren

Brothers James Norton & wife, Trula of Harriman

Wayne Norton of Rockwood

Sister Helen Guy & husband, Larry of Rockwood

Father of her children Clyde L. Turner of Harriman

Several nieces & nephews, extended family members and friends

Linda wishes were to be cremated and no service arrangements have been made at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.