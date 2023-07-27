Lights Out

Oak Ridge experienced a city-wide power outage yesterday. A wire from a
transmission line fell on the east end and caused a small fire. Crews are still
working to fix the line but have rerouted power while they work, according to
Oak Ridge City officials. The Oak Ridge offices of Anderson County Clerk Jeff
Cole and Anderson County Trustee Regina Copeland, as well as the General
Sessions Court Division II offices in Oak Ridge, shut down for the afternoon

