There could soon be a conclusion to the controversy concerning certain library
books. There was standing room only at last weeks, meeting of the Anderson
County Library Board at Rocky Top Library when Jay Yeager, the county’s law
director, presented his recommendations for changes to library policy.
In his memo to the board Yeager stressed that his recommendations were not
required mandates.
However, he went on to “respectfully request that the library board take these
recommendations seriously in order to avoid unnecessary legal proceedings in
the form of potential criminal prosecution and/or civil lawsuits.”
Yaeger discussed the Tennessee statutes defining pornography and the
necessity for keeping such material away from minors.
Library Recommendation
