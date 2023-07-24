Library Recommendation

There could soon be a conclusion to the controversy concerning certain library

books. There was standing room only at last weeks, meeting of the Anderson

County Library Board at Rocky Top Library when Jay Yeager, the county’s law

director, presented his recommendations for changes to library policy.

In his memo to the board Yeager stressed that his recommendations were not

required mandates.

However, he went on to “respectfully request that the library board take these

recommendations seriously in order to avoid unnecessary legal proceedings in

the form of potential criminal prosecution and/or civil lawsuits.”

Yaeger discussed the Tennessee statutes defining pornography and the

necessity for keeping such material away from minors.



