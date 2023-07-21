The lead cleanup contractor for the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental

Management has begun a landfill expansion project to meet rising

demand.Work has started for the expansion of the final permitted cell in

Landfill V, according to United Cleanup Oak Ridge’s news release. The facility,

which is set to begin operations in the late 2020s, will have an additional 2.2

million cubic yards of waste disposal capacity for low-level contaminated waste.

The Oak Ridge Reservation Landfills have seen a 170% increase in waste receipts

over the last five years.

