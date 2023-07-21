Landfill Expansion

wyshradio 20 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The lead cleanup contractor for the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental
Management has begun a landfill expansion project to meet rising
demand.Work has started for the expansion of the final permitted cell in
Landfill V, according to United Cleanup Oak Ridge’s news release. The facility,
which is set to begin operations in the late 2020s, will have an additional 2.2
million cubic yards of waste disposal capacity for low-level contaminated waste.
The Oak Ridge Reservation Landfills have seen a 170% increase in waste receipts
over the last five years.

About wyshradio

Check Also

Oak Ridge Back to School

The first day of classes for Oak Ridge Schools is Monday, but several events arehappening …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.