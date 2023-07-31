Kevin E. Russell, age 34, of Harriman, gained his angel wings and went home to Jesus on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Harriman, Tennessee.

Kevin was born on the sixth day of September, 1988. He was an excellent baseball player from the very young age of 5. Kevin also completed the ROTC program while in high school in Farragut. Kevin became a dad in 2006 to a beautiful little girl named Hailey, that he loved with all his heart. She was the light in his life when all else seemed dark.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, David Wilson, Vonda Geneshausen, Ernest “Poppy” Russell, and June M. Russell.

He is survived by his dad, Glenn Russell of Harriman; his mom, Cynthia Cook of New York; daughter, Hailey Russell of Washington; sisters, Tasha Piper of Washington, and Amie Russell of North Carolina, along with nephews, Joseph, Wyatt and Zachary Piper of Washington; brother, Travis Nealon of Rockwood; and brother-in-law, Joe Piper of Washington. Fly high until we meet again.

No service arrangements have been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865) 717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.