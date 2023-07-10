John Lee Floyd, Jr., age 91, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his daughter’s home.

John was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a longtime resident of Clinton, but he was born in a small community near New Albany Mississippi. John was a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 in Knoxville Tennessee. He served as President and Business Agent of Local 102.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lee and Anna Lou Floyd, Sr. and by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Lou Floyd.

John is survived by his brother James E. Jones (Debbie), his children Steven Floyd (Sue), Vicki Melhorn (Chris), and Samuel Floyd (Erin); Grandchildren, Emily Rios (Gorgonio), James “Lee” Floyd (Alana), Jody Waddell (Lindy), Erica Floyd (fiancé Don), Nicholas Floyd; great-grandchildren, Alejandra Rios, Sophie Rois, Jack Floyd, Marley Edwards, and Gracie Edwards; and his loyal companion for 11 years Brandy his Jack Russell Terrier.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens,160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN with the Reverend Jeremiah Bean officiating.

Many thanks to UT Hospice for their care and kindness over the past several weeks. Also many thanks to all the caregivers from Clinch River Home Health Care over the last few years with a very special thanks to his loving nurse Nephateria (Nephy) Bean.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Anderson County Animal Shelter.