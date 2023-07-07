Jim Harris says farewell and thank you for 24 years

As many of you may know, today is my last day as WYSH’s News & Sports Director after 24 years.

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of the listeners who have graciously allowed me into their homes at all hours of the morning, afternoon and night, whether it be through local news, Clinton High School play-by-play or just goofing around on the Country Club Morning Show.

When I started here full time after working part-time, I was 27 years old and all of the significant milestones in my life (marriage, moving here, child, etc.) have basically happened on the air and I thank you for sharing those moments with me.

Thanks to Ron Meredith, who gave me the chance to do news and sports the way that I felt it needed to be done.

Thanks to the countless current and former co-workers who made this place so enjoyable for so long.

I also want to thank all of Anderson County’s “newsmakers” (elected officials, police and fire officials, and the like) for taking the time to answer my questions, even when they weren’t necessarily fun questions.

A special thanks to my extended family at Clinton High School. Being the “Voice of the Dragons” introduced me to this community and it is a role that I have taken extremely seriously. I hope I did our Dragons proud. The people I met at Clinton High School are why my wife Kelly and I moved here before our daughter, Carolina, was born in 2011.

As to why I am leaving, it is 100% my decision and one that I felt I needed to make. I think this job (on-air presenting the news and other community information) is important and I have always tried to live up to what I see as a great responsibility by providing the most accurate and timely information possible. I set a very high standard for myself, but over the past few years, it has become more and more difficult to muster the energy, enthusiasm and passion that once made this job seem effortless, and I no longer think that I can maintain that standard.

I do not know exactly what my next steps will be, but rest assured I will continue to try and impact this community in a positive way. You guys have given me so much over the past 24 years and I hope that I have rewarded the faith and trust you have placed in me.

Until next time, this is Jim Harris, saying, “Good night and go Dragons.”