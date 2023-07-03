On June 29th, 2023, Jason Wayne Davis of Andersonville, Tennessee, went to be with his Creator and Savior after struggling with the very real thin, mental illness. Jason was born on October 7, 1980, to Teresa Davis and Frank Davis Jr. As a junior in high school at Anderson County High School, Jason met the love of his life and future wife in their accounting class, Rene; they were wed for 19 years. Jason and his wife brought two beautiful children into the world – Brooke and Parker – in 2007 and 2009. Jason is proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frank White.

Jason is survived by his forever loving wife, Rene Davis; his two loving children, Brooke and Parker Davis; his parents, Frank and Teresa Davis; his sister, Tessa Carroll; brother-in-law, Brad Carroll; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Jeff Connell; and grandparents: Billie White; Frank Davis Sr. and Barbara Davis. Jason is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; his best friends: Jeremy Pyatt and Robert Mayes, and many other friends and neighbors. Jason was a man who exuded positivity and offered support to those around him. He was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church. He could be found at a multitude of places: manicuring the lawn of the house he built for him and his family, showing off his recently acquired bear and wolf tattoos at CrossFit, or watching the news late into the night with the dogs he held so dear to his heart. He will be forever missed, and sadly never understood that he was very close to many.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a funeral service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Garden on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

www.holleygamble.com