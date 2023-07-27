Homicide under investigation in Oak Ridge

A homicide is under investigation in Oak Ridge after a 32-year-old was shot and

killed on Saturday. According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, officers

responded to a shooting on South Benedict Avenue on Saturday, July 22, around

10:30 p.m. The officers found Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds at

the scene. He was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arrival.

Detectives and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

responded to the scene and are investigating.

