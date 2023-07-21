Grant

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Representative Ed Butler, Representative
John Ragan and Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the Briceville Public
Library and Norris Community Library will receive Training Opportunities for the
Public, TOP, Grants. The Briceville Public Library will receive a $741 TOP Grant
and the Norris Community Library will receive a $1,750 TOP Grant to improve
the internet connection for public use at both libraries

