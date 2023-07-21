Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Representative Ed Butler, Representative

John Ragan and Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the Briceville Public

Library and Norris Community Library will receive Training Opportunities for the

Public, TOP, Grants. The Briceville Public Library will receive a $741 TOP Grant

and the Norris Community Library will receive a $1,750 TOP Grant to improve

the internet connection for public use at both libraries

Related