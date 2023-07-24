The Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved new rules for food trucks in
Oak Ridge. The ordinance describes a food truck as a “mobile vehicle or trailer
used to transport and/or prepare food for sale to the public.” Any food truck
operator with a state permit can operate in the city of Oak Ridge. But those
without a state permit will need to have a permit from the city. Food trucks
need permission from property owners or tenants in order to operate on their
property. This is true for both city and private property.
Food Truck Rules
