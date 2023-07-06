Eva Mae Foust Johnson, age 82, of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 17 Views

Eva Mae Foust Johnson, age 82, of Rocky Top, TN arrived at her home in Heaven on July 2, 2023. She was a faithful member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Eva is preceded in death by parents; Oscar M. and Della T. Foust, brother Leroy Foust, sister Sarah Ruth Foust and niece Brenda Lee Williams.

She is survived by:

Son        Carl D. Johnson Jr.   Rocky Top

Sister     Martha Ann Brown    Rocky Top

Sister in law  Betty Jo Foust    Powell

Niece      Teresa Helveston & Larry

Nephews   Michael Martin & Doris

                 G. Lewis Brown & Ruth

In lieu of flowers per Eva’s request, please make donations available to Pine Hill Baptist Church.

Graveside Services were conducted Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Jason Wayne Davis of Andersonville

On June 29th, 2023, Jason Wayne Davis of Andersonville, Tennessee, went to be with his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.