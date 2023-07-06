Eva Mae Foust Johnson, age 82, of Rocky Top, TN arrived at her home in Heaven on July 2, 2023. She was a faithful member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Eva is preceded in death by parents; Oscar M. and Della T. Foust, brother Leroy Foust, sister Sarah Ruth Foust and niece Brenda Lee Williams.

She is survived by:

Son Carl D. Johnson Jr. Rocky Top

Sister Martha Ann Brown Rocky Top

Sister in law Betty Jo Foust Powell

Niece Teresa Helveston & Larry

Nephews Michael Martin & Doris

G. Lewis Brown & Ruth

In lieu of flowers per Eva’s request, please make donations available to Pine Hill Baptist Church.

Graveside Services were conducted Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.