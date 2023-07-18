Dorothy Sally Adkins Crowley, 98 (just two months shy of 99), of Clinton, opened her eyes to Heaven and whispered, “Home,” as she entered eternity on Sunday, July 16, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Rev. Ondes Crowley, daughter, Otella Russell, sons, W.F., Jack, and Terry Crowley, parents, Lacy Boyd “Poppy” and Amanda Adkins, and siblings, Ruth Foley Nichols, Namon Adkins, and Helen Stringer.

As a skilled seamstress, a master in the kitchen, and an avid gardener, Dorothy devoted her life to raising and caring for her 15 children. She enjoyed quilting, westerns, reading, and spending time with her large family. Dorothy will be remembered for her quick wit and animated storytelling. She was everyone’s favorite person, while making everyone feel like they were hers. She was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Novella Bingham, Rosella Kelley, Phyllis Fritts, Gail (Dwayne) Phillips, Theresa (Roger) Flatford, Debbie Queener, and her sons, L.B. (Dolores), Charles (Margaret Ann), Chuck, David (Gale), and Patrick Crowley. She was “Mamaw” to 37 grandchildren, over 60 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. David Crowe and Rev. Daniel Metcalf officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 9:30AM and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for a 10:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com

