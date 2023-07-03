Robert Earnest Riffey, Jr. (ACSO photo)

Clinton man convicted in overdose death

Jim Harris

The Anderson County District Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that a Clinton man was found guilty on charges related to a Fentanyl overdose death that occurred in March of 2021.

Following a three-day trial, 57-year-old Robert Earnest Riffey, Jr. was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, possession of Schedule II narcotics in a school zone, and possession with intent to distribute in a school zone. Prosecutors say that Riffey provided Fentanyl to an individual not identified in the DA’s press release, in March of 2021, who suffered a fatal overdose.

Riffey has been in custody since his arrest in the spring of 2021 and will remain behind bars at the Anderson County Jail until his sentencing hearing, set for September 15th. The death was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force.

