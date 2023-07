For about four and a half hours Monday and Tuesday nights, Oak Ridge City

Council members questioned six candidates seeking to be the city’s new city

manager.On Aug. 2, the council in a special meeting will narrow the list of six

further and schedule two days for those finalists to come to Oak Ridge for inperson interviews with the council, meetings with the heads of city

departments and one or two meetings with the public. The council discussed

the matter Tuesday night and said the number of finalists they select will be

decided at the Aug. 2 meeting.

