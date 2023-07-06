CCSO: Quick response results in man’s arrest on robbery charges

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a quick response resulted in the apprehension of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a call of a robbery in progress at Big O’s Convenience Store on General Carl W. Stiner Highway in LaFollette came in at 7:38 am Tuesday, and that two deputies identified as Sergeant Tosha Owens and Deputy Grace Cross arrived at the store within three minutes. Inside, the press release states that they confronted 41-year-old Brandon Lee Leach of LaFollette, who was armed with a knife, and were able to take him into custody with “minimal incident.”

He was taken to the Campbell County Jail on three counts of aggravated reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated robbery, theft under $1000, and attempted escape.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

