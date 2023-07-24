Blue Grass at Big Ridge

wyshradio 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 7 Views

This year will be the 42anniversary of the Bluegrass Festival and it has been held at Big Ridge State Park every third Friday in August. This year the event will be on Friday August 18thfrom 6 to 10pm. There will be eight bluegrass bands performing, craft venders and some food trucks.

Bluegrass Festival 2023 Music Schedule

6:00- 6:30 Wild Blue Yonder

6:30-7:00 Norris Freeway

7:00-7:30 Tennessee Brushfire

7:30-8:00 The Whippersnapper String band

8:00-8:30 String Benders

8:30-9:00 Scrap Iron

9:00-9:30 John Alvis

9:30-10:00 Beason Family

luegrass at Big Ridge

About wyshradio

Check Also

ORNL FCU ‘Summer Sessions’ to feature Sam Bush, Yarn

(ORNL FCU) Progressive bluegrass musician Sam Bush will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.