Blue Grass at Big Ridge

This year will be the 42anniversary of the Bluegrass Festival and it has been held at Big Ridge State Park every third Friday in August. This year the event will be on Friday August 18thfrom 6 to 10pm. There will be eight bluegrass bands performing, craft venders and some food trucks.

Bluegrass Festival 2023 Music Schedule

6:00- 6:30 Wild Blue Yonder

6:30-7:00 Norris Freeway

7:00-7:30 Tennessee Brushfire

7:30-8:00 The Whippersnapper String band

8:00-8:30 String Benders

8:30-9:00 Scrap Iron

9:00-9:30 John Alvis

9:30-10:00 Beason Family

luegrass at Big Ridge