Betty Elaine Hileman Vowell of Clinton, TN, went to be with her Lord on June 30, 2023. Born November 8, 1938, she is survived by her husband and best friend of 65 years, Frank L. Vowell. She is also survived by daughter Molly Vowell Worrell (Ed), daughter Wendy Vowell Patterson (Nelson), son Mark Vowell (Beth), daughter Lee Ann Vowell Shook (Shawn), brother Gene Hileman (Carol), brother Joe Hileman (Thelma), brother George Hileman (Terrye), sister Brenda Hileman Story (Lynn Edd), sister-in-law Pat Hileman, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Elizabeth Hileman, and brother Bob Hileman.



During her lifetime, she was a devoted full-time mother, a beloved teacher’s aide at Dononvan School and Marlow Elementary School, and a favored employee at Kroger in Oak Ridge. She was a gifted seamstress, a Sunday-school teacher, and a talented gardener. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs for many years and most recently attended Christ Community Church of Oak Ridge.



Betty was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a ray of sunshine wherever she went, always ready to offer a word of encouragement or a heartwarming smile. She was the very definition of a servant, regularly putting the needs of others before her own. She loved the Lord and continually pointed her children and grandchildren to Him for direction. She was and is deeply loved by her family.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Community Church, 100 Ogden Lane, in Oak Ridge on July 29, 2023. There will be a time of visitation with family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00, followed by a service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00.

