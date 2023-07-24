Benny Perry “Ben” Walker, aged 76, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.



Born on March 21, 1947, in Lake City, TN, Ben was a proud 1965 alumnus of Jacksboro High School. That same year, he married his lifelong partner, Wanda, who was undoubtedly the love of his life.



Ben is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Wanda (Massey) Walker, and their children: Scott Walker, Natalie (Shawn) Kosnik, and Christopher Walker. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Mitch Walker, Bradley Walker, Jennifer Walker, Haley (Bryan) Hildreth, Noah Kosnik, Hanna (Caleb) Long, Gage (Caroline) Kosnik, Kristen Phipps, Matthew Charles, and Aaron Charles; as well as his great-grandchild, Brady Hildreth.



In addition to his immediate family, Ben is survived by his twin sister, Minnie (Wayne) Morrison, sister-in-law Nancy Cadle, and brother-in-law James (Mary) Massey. He will also be remembered fondly by his many adored nieces and nephews.



For 32 years, Ben served with distinction as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Outside of his professional life, he was an enthusiastic gardener, renowned for his prodigious tomatoes. Upon retirement, he discovered a new passion in beekeeping, earning him the affectionate nickname “Bee Charmer.”



Visitation for Ben will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. A brief, intimate ceremony will follow. Afterward, Ben will be cremated, and his ashes will be interred at Hatfield Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests considering a donation to the Bradbury United Methodist Church building fund in memory of Ben. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

