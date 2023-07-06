BBB: Jet ski runs aground, injures woman in Kingston

Jim Harris

According to our partners at BBB-TV, what is being described as a “freak accident” Tuesday afternoon at a home in Kingston sent one woman to the hospital with injuries.

The TV station reports that a call to 9-1-1 “stated that a jet ski had run ashore at a residence on Windswept Lane,” striking a 70-year-old woman.

According to Kingston Fire officials, the woman is the great-aunt of the 24-year-old man who had been operating the jet ski.

Kingston emergency responders rendered first aid to the injured woman until an ambulance crew arrived and transported her to the Roane County High School band practice field, where a Lifestar medical helicopter flew her to UT Medical Center. BBB reports that the woman is being treated for broken ribs and a punctured lung.

TWRA is currently investigating Tuesday’s accident.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

