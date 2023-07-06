BBB: Jet ski runs aground, injures woman in Kingston

According to our partners at BBB-TV, what is being described as a “freak accident” Tuesday afternoon at a home in Kingston sent one woman to the hospital with injuries.

The TV station reports that a call to 9-1-1 “stated that a jet ski had run ashore at a residence on Windswept Lane,” striking a 70-year-old woman.

According to Kingston Fire officials, the woman is the great-aunt of the 24-year-old man who had been operating the jet ski.

Kingston emergency responders rendered first aid to the injured woman until an ambulance crew arrived and transported her to the Roane County High School band practice field, where a Lifestar medical helicopter flew her to UT Medical Center. BBB reports that the woman is being treated for broken ribs and a punctured lung.

TWRA is currently investigating Tuesday’s accident.