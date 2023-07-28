The city of Norris has begun looking in earnest for an emergency backup source
for the city’s water system, which now depends entirely on a spring in the
Norris Municipal Watershed that feeds water into Clear Creek.
The city’s water treatment plant on Lower Clear Creek Road gets every drop of
its water from the nearby spring.During its July 10 meeting, the City Council
approved a contract for $15,895 with Cannon & Cannon Consulting Engineers to
help the city develop an emergency water source in the event the flow of water
from the spring is interrupted.
Backup water source
