Backup water source

The city of Norris has begun looking in earnest for an emergency backup source

for the city’s water system, which now depends entirely on a spring in the

Norris Municipal Watershed that feeds water into Clear Creek.

The city’s water treatment plant on Lower Clear Creek Road gets every drop of

its water from the nearby spring.During its July 10 meeting, the City Council

approved a contract for $15,895 with Cannon & Cannon Consulting Engineers to

help the city develop an emergency water source in the event the flow of water

from the spring is interrupted.

