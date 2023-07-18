Back to court

An East Tennessee woman who said she was sexually harassed while working for a now

former Anderson County court clerk is getting another chance to seek damages. A three-judge

panel of the Sixth Circuit, U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has ruled that a federal judge

gave bad direction to a jury hearing Gail Harness’s case in June 2021, preventing her from

getting a fair chance at justice. Harness formerly worked for William Jones, who served as

Circuit Court clerk from 2014-18 until he lost re-election. As clerk of the court system, he was

a county officeholder. Harness sued Jones and Anderson County government in March 2018

and then she sued Anderson County in August 2019. Her case against Jones was dismissed

following an agreement with him

