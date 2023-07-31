Audra Lee Gipson, age 74 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on July 27, 2023 at his residence. Audra was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Paul Gipson Sr and Dorothy Ophelia Driver Gipson. Audra was a member of Hope and Stand Church. He was a member of the local Coal Creek Masonic Lodge, a United States Army Veteran, and a criminal investigator for the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office for many years. Audra is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Gipson Sr and Dorothy Ophelia Driver Gipson.

Survivors:

Sons William Gipson and Joseline of Valparaiso, Indiana

Paul E. Gipson III and Kim of Joplin, Missouri

Brothers Paul “Gene” Gipson Jr and Lois Ann of Valparaiso, Indiana

Porter Gipson and Daphne of Kingston, Tennessee

Sisters Myona Hutson and Ricky of Lake City

Volena LeTourneau of Knoxville

Grandchildren Katlyn Carpenter and Alex of Alcoa

Paul Gipson IV

Lincoln Gipson

Logan Gipson

Gabe Pineda

Joshline Gonzalez

Visitation: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

A Masonic Service will be held at 12:45 PM, Saturday, August 5th, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 5th, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Smith officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held following the Memorial Service at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery with the Campbell County Honor Guard presenting Military Honors.