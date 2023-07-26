Annual Purses & Pearls of Anderson County Luncheon &
Live Auction presented by Kimballs Jewelry and
Bridgewater Balance & Hearing.
The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is excited
to announce the return of the Purses & Pearls Luncheon
& Live Auction on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 11 am
to 1 pm. This year’s keynote speaker is Krissy
DeAlejandro, President/CEO of tnAchieves. The event will
benefit the Purses and Pearls of Anderson County
Scholarship Fund and The Anderson County Chamber
Foundation, Inc.
The three $1000 recipients for the Class of 2023 year are;
Sophia Whitaker from Clinton High School, Makalya
Simmons from Anderson County High School, and Grace
Godfrey from Oak Ridge High School. Congratulations to
each of the winners.
Returning this year from WATE 6 On Your Side, is Tearsa
Smith, Good Morning Tennessee Anchor, and Tala
Shatara, Living East Tennessee Anchor.
Guests can expect a catered lunch and an exciting
program that includes a live auction by Bear Stephenson.
The live auction will feature designer handbags and pearl
jewelry donated by local businesses and individuals.
There will also be an auction preview before the event
and a photobooth. The event is the perfect opportunity
to Network and socialize while supporting a good cause.
It will be held at Faith Promise Church in Clinton.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $50 each and
can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/Pearls23. Early
bird discounts through July 31. Don’t miss out on this
fantastic event that celebrates our community and
supports education