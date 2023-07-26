Annual Purses & Pearls of Anderson County Luncheon &

Live Auction presented by Kimballs Jewelry and

Bridgewater Balance & Hearing.

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is excited

to announce the return of the Purses & Pearls Luncheon

& Live Auction on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 11 am

to 1 pm. This year’s keynote speaker is Krissy

DeAlejandro, President/CEO of tnAchieves. The event will

benefit the Purses and Pearls of Anderson County

Scholarship Fund and The Anderson County Chamber

Foundation, Inc.

The three $1000 recipients for the Class of 2023 year are;

Sophia Whitaker from Clinton High School, Makalya

Simmons from Anderson County High School, and Grace

Godfrey from Oak Ridge High School. Congratulations to

each of the winners.

Returning this year from WATE 6 On Your Side, is Tearsa

Smith, Good Morning Tennessee Anchor, and Tala

Shatara, Living East Tennessee Anchor.

Guests can expect a catered lunch and an exciting

program that includes a live auction by Bear Stephenson.

The live auction will feature designer handbags and pearl

jewelry donated by local businesses and individuals.

There will also be an auction preview before the event

and a photobooth. The event is the perfect opportunity

to Network and socialize while supporting a good cause.

It will be held at Faith Promise Church in Clinton.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $50 each and

can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/Pearls23. Early

bird discounts through July 31. Don’t miss out on this

fantastic event that celebrates our community and

supports education