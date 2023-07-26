Anderson County hosts Blackburn for EMS Roundtable

CLINTON—As part of a tour of counties across the State of Tennessee, United States Senator Marsha Blackburn recently visited Anderson County, where one of her stops was for a roundtable at the Anderson County Courthouse regarding Emergency Medical Services.

Hosted by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, several panelists briefed Senator Blackburn on the various challenges facing EMS—from reimbursement challenges, to disparities between rural and urban areas. In addition to growing challenges, the roundtable also shared areas of opportunity for EMS to perform other functions in the community, such as community paramedicine, that could save costly trips to the emergency room, and help the community better navigate the healthcare they need.

Jefferson County EMS Director Brad Phillips and Anderson County EMS Director Nathan Sweet each noted a high percentage of Medicare transports in their systems, anywhere from 60 to 80-percent of transports in EMS systems across the East Tennessee Region. TennCare pays approximately 35-percent of those costs, according to Phillips and Sweet—a factor complicated by the reimbursement model that is designed to pay primarily for transporting a patient, not treatment on scene, response readiness, and all the costs to operate an ambulance service.

“Reimbursement primarily hinges upon federal guidance, but local governments have been facing more and more funding responsibility to ensure access to high-quality emergency and trauma care for the citizens we serve. When the public dials 911, their expectation is trained medical response, but our funding model is still primarily based on transportation. We are so thankful to Senator Blackburn for opening up these conversations, as I believe we can further empower local EMS to better meet citizen needs, and also get in front of costlier ER visits,” said Mayor Frank.

“Conversations like this help shine a light on the benefit we provide to our community, and hopefully help us further find ways to support this essential service. We are appreciative of Senator Blackburn’s time, and her willingness to hear what we had to say about current struggles we are facing. Although there are many challenges, we believe there are also many opportunities, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community by providing a top-notch EMS system,” Anderson County EMS Director Nathan Sweet said.

EMS is often a forgotten agency, primarily because it has overlapping responsibilities between health care, public health, and public safety, thus lending itself to being an agency without a proverbial home. EMS dates back centuries to the Greek and Roman eras where chariots were used to remove injured soldiers from the battlefield. The modern EMS system was later instituted and funded by the federal government through the Highway Safety Act of 1966 and the EMS Act of 1973. Since that time, most federal funding has dried up, and grants to support EMS are rare.

Attendees at the roundtable were: Brad Phillips, director of Jefferson County EMS/EMA; Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, chief medical examiner for Knox and Anderson counties; Nathan Sweet, director of Anderson County EMS; Steve Clapp, a former owner of a number of rural hospitals and healthcare facilities and the current senior vice president of strategic and business development at UT Medical Center; Shaun Clayton, director of critical care and emergency services at Methodist Medical Center; and Scott Thomas, assistant director of Anderson County EMS.