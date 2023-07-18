Gates are opening at 5 p.m. Monday for the “Best 6 Days of Summer” at the annual Anderson

County Fair. The opening day is also Kids Free Night. The fair runs from July 17 through July

Fairgoers look forward to food, cute critters, fun rides, pageants, truck pulls, games, live

music and more. Nightly cash giveaways will also be offered. The fair is located at 939 North

Charles G Seivers Blvd. in Clinton. Season tickets and armbands cost $20, while general

admission is $5. Children under the age of 6 years old get in for free.