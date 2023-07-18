Gates are opening at 5 p.m. Monday for the “Best 6 Days of Summer” at the annual Anderson
County Fair. The opening day is also Kids Free Night. The fair runs from July 17 through July
- Fairgoers look forward to food, cute critters, fun rides, pageants, truck pulls, games, live
music and more. Nightly cash giveaways will also be offered. The fair is located at 939 North
Charles G Seivers Blvd. in Clinton. Season tickets and armbands cost $20, while general
admission is $5. Children under the age of 6 years old get in for free.