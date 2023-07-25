

Anderson County EMS Deputy Director of Education Bobbi Jo Henderson, left, receives atraining grant award

from Dr. Brian Daley, Trauma Medical Director at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -July 25, 2023

Anderson EMS awarded grant from UT Medical

CLINTON—Anderson County Emergency Medical Services has received agrant totaling $1,800 to

assist with purchasing updated curriculum for training purposes.

Anderson County EMS was notified of the grant award in April, and received the check during a

presentation at the UT Lifestar, Emergency and Trauma Continuing Education Quarterly Luncheon in

May 2023.

“I am very thankful for the University of Tennessee grant, and especially proud of our EMS team and

their focus on patient care,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said. “Director Nathan Sweet, and

Deputy Director of Education Bobbi Jo Henderson continuously go above and beyond in the field of

training for our Anderson County EMS Department, and our citizens benefit greatly from this

commitment.”

The $1,800 grant was awarded by the Dr. Robert F. Lash, M.D. Emergeney Medicine Fund at the

University of Tennessee Medical Center.

For more information, contact Anderson County EMS Director Nathan Sweet at (865) 463-860

